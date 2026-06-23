Variety Show “Happy Together” Announces Return With Yu Jae Seok, Jang Hang Jun, And Yoon Jong Shin

KBS2’s beloved variety show “Happy Together” is making its long-awaited return!

On June 23, KBS unveiled three new posters showcasing the chemistry between the show’s hosts and officially announced the premiere date for its upcoming reboot.

Returning under the title “Happy Together: Glad We’re Not Alone” (literal title), the program will be reimagined as a storytelling music variety show that combines heartfelt personal stories with music.

First launched in 2001, “Happy Together” became one of KBS’s signature long-running variety programs, airing across four seasons before concluding in 2020.

While preserving the warmth and humor that viewers loved, the new season will place a greater emphasis on empathy and comfort. Through the stories of various “life teammates,” the show will use music as a way to share personal experiences and offer comfort to audiences.

The program will be hosted by Yu Jae Seok, Jang Hang Jun, and Yoon Jong Shin. With his signature ability to put guests at ease, Yu Jae Seok will help draw out participants’ stories, while Jang Hang Jun will bring his trademark warmth and wit. Veteran singer-songwriter Yoon Jong Shin will add emotional depth through his decades of experience in music.

In the newly released posters, the three hosts smile together and strike playful heart poses, radiating cheerful energy and highlighting the delightful chemistry of the “glasses trio.”

“Happy Together: Glad We’re Not Alone” premieres on July 10 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yu Jae Seok in “Running Man” on Viki:

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