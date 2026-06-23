Park Se Young Stands At The Heart Of A Family’s Deepest Wounds In “Family Register”

MBC’s upcoming daily drama “Family Register” has unveiled two main posters!

“Family Register” tells the story of a child who is branded from birth as the person responsible for destroying a family and a woman who fights against society’s prejudice and a cruel fate to reclaim her life.

The newly released posters symbolically depict the tragic fate set in motion by a single family register and the complex relationships among the characters whose lives become intertwined because of it.

The first main poster centers on Na Ji Ni (Park Se Young). Standing alone on a dark subway platform, Na Ji Ni gazes ahead with unwavering determination, reflecting her strong resolve to prove her worth despite the prejudice she faces from society.

Behind her, the faces of Na Se Ri (Han Go Eun) and Noh Young Joo (Lim Ji Eun) overlap like lingering afterimages. Na Se Ri’s cold expression conceals her ambitions, while Noh Young Joo’s eyes reveal the wounds and anger she has carried for years, foreshadowing an intense emotional conflict among the three women.

The blurred image of a speeding subway symbolizes the unstoppable passage of time and fate. Meanwhile, the caption, “The cruelest bond comes in the name of family,” raises curiosity about what fate awaits these characters, whose lives are entangled through pain, desire, and revenge.

The second main poster evokes the feeling of an old family photograph. Although it initially appears to depict an ordinary family portrait, the cracks running across the image hint at the hidden conflicts and emotional scars that lie beneath the surface.

The photo features Na Ji Ni, Na Se Ri, and Noh Young Joo, along with Noh Young Joo’s two sons, Cha Seung Hyun (Seo Do Young) and Cha Seung Woo (Jeon Seung Bin). Standing expressionless and maintaining a noticeable distance from one another, the characters convey relationships that are far from close, sparking curiosity about the stories that connect them.

Notably, the phrase “Can we ever become a real family?” succinctly captures the drama’s central question. As these characters attempt to redefine the meaning of family amid wounds that refuse to heal and fractures that seem impossible to mend, it remains to be seen what emotional journey awaits them.

“Family Register” is scheduled to premiere on July 6. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park Se Young in “Whisper” below:

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