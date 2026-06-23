Watch: Hearts2Hearts Wows With Perfect Synchronization In 'Lemon Tang' Dance Practice Video

Hearts2Hearts has shared a closer look at their latest choreography!

On June 23, the rookie girl group from SM Entertainment released the official dance practice video for “Lemon Tang,” the title track of their new mini album of the same name,

The new video offers a full view of the high-energy choreography for “Lemon Tang,” including all eight members’ impressively synchronized dance moves and satisfyingly clean formations throughout the song.

Check out Hearts2Hearts’ dance practice video for “Lemon Tang” below: