Watch: DIA's Ki Huihyeon And Lee Sang Yoon From 'Heart Pairing' Reveal That They’re Dating

DIA’s Ki Huihyeon and Lee Sang Yoon are in a relationship!

On June 23, Ki Huihyeon and Lee Sang Yoon revealed their relationship by jointly sharing a video of themselves together in Osaka on Instagram. Ki Huihyeon added in the caption, “Making memories through CCTV on our first trip to Osaka.”

The couple also separately posted photos of themselves from their trip to Japan that were taken at the exact same locations.

Ki Huihyeon, a member of the girl group DIA, rose to fame on the first season of Mnet’s “Produce 101,” while model Lee Sang Yoon entered the spotlight last year through Channel A’s dating show “Heart Pairing.”

Congratulations to the happy couple! Check out their new video and some of their photos from Japan below:

Watch Lee Sang Yoon in “Heart Pairing” with subtitles on Viki below:

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