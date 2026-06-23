Watch: RIIZE Shows You How To 'Do your dance' In High-Energy Dance Practice Video

RIIZE is back with an exciting new dance video!

On June 23, RIIZE released the official dance practice video for “Do your dance,” the title track of their new mini album “II.”

The newly released video offers a full view of the intense choreography for “Do your dance,” including the members’ skillful dance moves and the cool formations they create over the course of the song.

Check out RIIZE’s dance practice video for “Do your dance” below!

Watch RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or watch them on “Idol Festa Attack” below:

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