ONF Achieves Their Highest 1st-Week Sales Yet With 'ONF:MY SELF'

ONF has hit a new career high with their latest album!

Last week, ONF made their comeback with their second full-length album “ONF:MY SELF” and its soaring title track “Open The Door.”

Hanteo Chart has now reported that ONF achieved their highest first-week sales yet with the new album. In the first week of its release (June 17 to 23), “ONF:MY SELF” sold a total of 113,916 copies, breaking ONF’s previous first-week sales record of 111,789 set by “ONF:MY IDENTITY Part.1” last year.

Congratulations to ONF on their new personal record!