4 Reasons To Watch Heartfelt Romance C-Drama 'Dazzling'

The recently aired modern Chinese drama “Dazzling” is an adaptation of Shi Jiu Yuan’s novel of the same name. It is a coming-of-age story about resilience, healing, and finding a place where you truly belong. The drama follows Qing Ye (Guan Xiao Tong), whose life is turned upside down after a family emergency forces her to return to her coastal hometown of Zhazhating during her senior year of high school. Having grown up in the comfort and fast pace of the city, Qing Ye struggles to adjust to her new surroundings and is determined to leave as soon as she can. However, her plans begin to change after she meets Xing Wu (Li Yun Rui), a kind-hearted local who has given up school to support his family. As Qing Ye gradually embraces the warmth of the close-knit community, she encourages Xing Wu to return to his studies. Despite their contrasting personalities and aspirations, the two form a deep bond before circumstances pull Qing Ye back to her former life. Years later, fate reunites them in Beijing, giving them a second chance to chase both their dreams and the love they left behind.

If you’re searching for a drama that leaves you smiling, crying, and longing to revisit its world long after it ends, “Dazzling” deserves a spot on your watch list. With its emotionally sincere storytelling, memorable characters, and comforting atmosphere, the show delivers a truly satisfying viewing experience. Here are the reasons why “Dazzling” has become one of this year’s must-watch modern romance dramas.

Compassionate and determined female lead

Our female lead Qing Ye is one of the drama’s most compelling characters, largely because her flaws and growth feel so genuine. Introduced as a privileged Beijing teen forced to leave behind her comfortable life after a family crisis, she initially struggles to adjust to the slower pace and modest living conditions of Zhazhating. Her complaints about shared spaces, unfamiliar routines, and small fishing village life may come across as spoiled at first, but they are made understandable due to her upbringing, grief over her mother’s passing, and the uncertainty surrounding her family’s sudden downfall. However, beneath her prickly exterior is a bright, determined, and deeply vulnerable young woman refusing to let hardship define her.

As she gradually forms meaningful bonds within the close-knit community and helps Xing Wu return to school and work toward graduation, Qing Ye learns patience, empathy, and the value of belonging. Her journey from feeling like an outsider eager to escape to becoming a supportive and inspiring presence for those around her is beautifully developed.

Guan Xiao Tong delivers a nuanced performance, bringing a natural charm to Qing Ye. She captures the character’s sharp wit, intelligence, and pride. Her playful bickering with Xing Wu is particularly entertaining, as she embodies the exasperation of a top student suddenly forced to navigate chaos and uncertainty. At the same time, Guan Xiao Tong conveys Qing Ye’s quieter emotions with subtlety, focusing on small shifts in expression and body language to reveal the insecurity and sadness she attempts to hide.

As the story progresses, she showcases Qing Ye’s gradual maturation, allowing her growing warmth, humility, and compassion to emerge naturally without losing the spirited qualities that define the character. Whether portraying her stubborn determination, moments of self-doubt, or growing compassion for others, Guan Xiao Tong showcases sincerity to every stage of Qing Ye’s journey, making her a heroine who is easy to empathize with and root for.

Caring and dependable male lead

Our male lead Xing Wu is undoubtedly the emotional heart of the drama. Although he initially appears to be the Zhazhating’s rebellious troublemaker, it quickly becomes clear that beneath his carefree exterior is a kind, dependable, and remarkably selfless young man. Forced to shoulder responsibilities far beyond his years, he sacrifices his own education to help support his struggling family. Yet, he never loses his warmth, optimism, or willingness to help others. Whether it’s quietly repairing Qing Ye’s door, taking on odd jobs, or simply reassuring those around him with “I’ll take care of it,” Xing Wu expresses his love through actions instead of words. Despite the various hardships life has thrown his way, he is never bitter or resentful. Instead, his journey is one of learning to believe in himself, accepting the support of others, and realizing that caring for the people he loves should not come at the cost of his own dreams.

Li Yun Rui is perfectly cast as Xing Wu, delivering a wonderful performance that balances quiet strength with youthful charm. He brings an easygoing, free-spirited charisma to the role, making Xing Wu instantly likable while subtly revealing the heavy burdens hidden beneath his laid-back demeanor. Through understated expressions and restrained body language, Li Yun Rui makes every vulnerable moment feel genuine. His emotional scenes, particularly those involving family, are deeply moving. As viewers, it is wonderful to witness Li Yun Rui’s portrayal as Xing Wu’s gradual transformation from a self-sacrificing teenager who always puts everyone else first into a young man who finally learns to pursue his own future.

Sweet and warm slow burn romance

One of the show’s greatest strengths is the beautifully written relationship between Xing Wu and Qing Ye. What begins with misunderstandings, constant bickering, and clashing personalities gradually develops into a deep bond built on trust, mutual respect, and unwavering support. The drama allows their feelings to grow through everyday moments; Xing Wu quietly looks after Qing Ye in ways that often go unnoticed, while Qing Ye encourages him to believe in his own potential and pursue a future he had almost given up on. As they help each other navigate family hardships, personal setbacks, and the uncertainty of growing up, they become each other’s source of comfort and strength. Their relationship is as much about individual growth as it is about romance, making their eventual love story genuine and heartfelt.

The chemistry between Guan Xiao Tong and Li Yun Rui is one of the drama’s biggest highlights, bringing warmth and sweetness to every scene they share. From their subtle glances, comfortable silences, playful banter, and restrained emotions, it perfectly captures the innocence of first love. Whether they’re studying together late into the night, sharing quiet walks by the sea, or simply sitting beside one another, the smallest interactions are full of unspoken affection.

Both actors complement each other effortlessly, Guan Xiao Tong brings Qing Ye’s spirited determination and vulnerability, while Li Yun Rui balances Xing Wu’s quiet steadiness with a gentle charm naturally drawing viewers in. Their easy rapport makes every stage of their slow-burn romance feel addictive, leaving audiences eager to watch their relationship blossom from youthful companionship into a mature and enduring love.

Supporting characters and beautiful visuals

Beyond its central romance, ”Dazzling” is a touching drama that explores family, community, resilience, and finding hope in life’s most unexpected moments. Zhazhating is more than just a backdrop, it is the emotional heart of the story. Its close-knit community, welcoming residents, and slower pace of life create a comforting atmosphere that transforms both Qing Ye and the audience’s perception of home. The drama also shines through its richly developed supporting cast, particularly the family dynamics surrounding Xing Wu’s mother, Li Lan Fang (Gao Lu), whose journey from a struggling woman weighed down by debt to the steadfast heart of the family is among the show’s most rewarding storylines. Instead of romanticizing hardship, the drama thoughtfully depicts the realities of poverty, debt, care-giving, and rebuilding one’s life, while reminding viewers that genuine kindness and human connection can provide strength even during life’s most difficult times.

Visually, “Dazzling” fully embraces its summery seaside setting with stunning cinematography that captures golden sunsets, sparkling blue coastlines, and the nostalgic charm of small-town life. Every frame feels warm, vibrant, and inviting, perfectly complementing the drama’s gentle pace and healing atmosphere. The thoughtful use of recurring visual metaphors, together with a beautifully composed soundtrack, elevates many of the show’s most memorable moments. The drama allows its characters and relationships to unfold naturally, giving viewers time to become fully immersed in their everyday lives. The result is an uplifting, beautifully crafted drama that lingers long after the final episode, leaving viewers with a lasting sense of comfort and hope.

Start watching “Dazzling”:

Watch Now

blacksesame88 is a long-time Asian drama and entertainment addict. She enjoys discussing her favorite dramas and sharing her knowledge of Asian entertainment. When she’s not watching dramas, she’s busy snapping aesthetic photos of delicious food on Instagram. Follow her on X and join her for recaps of the current dramas she’s watching, also feel free to say Hi and have a chat!

Currently watching: “The Immortal Ascension” and “Never-Ending Summer.”

All-time favorite dramas: “Go Ahead,” “Nirvana In Fire,” “Queen In Hyun’s Man,” “A Witch’s Romance,” “Love O2O,” “Skate Into Love,” and “My Mr. Mermaid.”

Looking forward to: “Overdue” and “Escape To Your Heart.”