Seo In Guk Is The Man Of Park Ji Hyun's Dreams In Special Poster For 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

tvN has unveiled a special poster for “See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a new romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

The second episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” began with Cha Ji Yoon and Kang Si Woo sharing a passionate first kiss—only to reveal that the kiss was merely in Cha Ji Yoon’s dreams.

Later, Kang Si Woo approached Cha Ji Yoon to make what initially sounded like a confession of his feelings, but ultimately turned out to be an offer to join his new task force. While she was initially planning on quitting her job, Cha Ji Yoon eventually decided to join Kang Si Woo’s task force after being touched by the thoughtful and detailed comments he had left on each and every one of her ideas in her notebook.

Immediately after the episode aired, tvN released a special poster teasing the blossoming romance between Cha Ji Yoon and Kang Si Woo, who has ignited a much-needed spark in both her personal and professional life.

Highlighting his new status as her ideal partner, the romantic new poster features the dreamy image of Kang Si Woo holding Cha Ji Yoon’s hand and lifting her above the clouds. Their magical ascent into the sky, aided by a floating umbrella in Kang Si Woo’s hand, hints at the way Kang Si Woo will help Cha Ji Yoon soar to new heights both in her career and her love life.

The poster’s caption reads, “I’ve found the perfect partner, both in work and in love!”

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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