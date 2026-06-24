Watch: 'Better Late Than Single 2' Introduces Contestants And Teases Drama Ahead In Exciting Trailer

Netflix has shared a new sneak peek of “Better Late Than Single 2”!

“Better Late Than Single” is a makeover-style dating show in which romantically inexperienced singles attempt to find first love. Seo In Guk; Kang Han Na; Car, the Garden; and Lee Eun Ji will all be returning as panelists for Season 2.

The newly released main poster and trailer introduce viewers to this season’s contestants, all of whom have zero dating experience and are looking to start their first-ever relationship.

Although the celebrity panelists initially find themselves bewildered and even frustrated by the contestants’ awkward and unpredictable behavior as they struggle to find their footing, the inexperienced singles later surprise them by making unexpected transformations as they boldly pursue love.

In terms of what will set Season 2 apart from Season 1, producing director (PD) Kim No Eun teased, “If the male contestants’ personalities stood out last season, the female contestants will have a major presence this season. Please look forward to the bold female contestants playing active roles.”

Meanwhile, PD Won Seung Jae remarked, “If Season 1 was like an educational program that cheered on the contestants’ growth while capturing the awkward moments that stemmed from their inexperience, Season 2 is closer to a true dating show.”

Check out the new poster and trailer for “Better Late Than Single 2” below!

“Better Late Than Single 2” will premiere on July 7.

In the meantime, watch the currently airing dating show “Heart Signal 5” on Viki below:

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