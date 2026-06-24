'Doctor On The Edge' Ratings Rise + 'See You At Work Tomorrow!' Dips For 2nd Episode

ENA’s “Doctor on the Edge” enjoyed a rise in viewership ahead of its final two weeks!

After falling to an all-time low for its previous episode the night before, “Doctor on the Edge” saw its viewership ratings climb back up on June 23. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama rose to an average nationwide rating of 4.8 percent, making it the most-watched Monday-Tuesday drama of the night.

Meanwhile, tvN’s new romance drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” dipped slightly to an average nationwide rating of 4.4 percent for its second episode.

Watch “Doctor on the Edge” star Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki below:

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And watch his co-star Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below!

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