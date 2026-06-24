Lee Sun Bin, Park Ji Hwan, And Bae Hyeon Seong Confirmed For New Comedy Film

Lee Sun Bin, Park Ji Hwan, and Bae Hyeon Seong will be starring in a new film!

“The Taste of Prison” (literal translation) is a comedy film that follows the cheerful culinary redemption story of a celebrity chef who falls from grace overnight and ends up reporting to work in a prison kitchen, alongside inmates who create soul-stirring dishes using unimaginable recipes and ingredients.

Lee Sun Bin will play Jessica, a celebrity chef who has followed only the traditional elite culinary path before suddenly finding herself relegated to a prison kitchen overnight.

Park Ji Hwan will play Jung Bae, a man who joins Jessica in bringing a wave of gourmet cuisine to an otherwise bleak prison. As the leader of Cell No. 3, he creates astonishing dishes using unheard-of recipes and mysterious ingredients. Constantly clashing with Jessica, he engages in a battle of pride and culinary skill.

Bae Hyeon Seong plays Su Hyeon, a newcomer in Cell No. 3 who emerges as the prison’s Gen Z chef thanks to his naturally gifted culinary skills and gentle nature that inspires others’ protective instincts. He is a somewhat bumbling yet deeply thoughtful young man.

“The Taste of Prison” is scheduled to begin filming in July. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Sun Bin in “Boyhood”:

Watch Now

Also watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice”:

Watch Now

Source (1)