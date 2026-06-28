5 Must-Watch Korean Variety Shows That Are Seriously Addictive

“I Live Alone” gives viewers a glimpse into the everyday lives of single celebrities who live by themselves. Using a documentary-style format, it follows its cast members at home and in their daily routines, showing the ordinary moments of their lives. Viewers are able to see the quirky sides of the celebrities and how they are actually very relatable and normal like their fans. From simple errands like grocery shopping, to doing the laundry, and going to the gym, these celebrities are able to show various sides of themselves that bring healing and comfort to the viewers.

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“My Little Old Boy” is a hit series that gives viewers a look into the lives of celebrity sons through the eyes of their mothers. As the moms watch and react to their sons’ daily routines, the series captures everything from hilarious mishaps to heartwarming family moments. Seeing the moms shake their heads and sigh at some of the habits their kids have adapted throughout their single lives makes viewers laugh and show that they’re very human and relatable. We are also able to see the special bond between mothers and their grown-up children.

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Summer vacation-style travel adventures don’t get much more fun than this. The series follows Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Jun, and Choi Woo Shik as they set off on a cross-country journey across South Korea with almost no plan in place. Guided by producer Na Young Seok, the trio travels to a new destination each day, leading to plenty of unexpected challenges, funny moments, and unforgettable memories along the way. The highlight of this show is always seeing the banter and comfortable aura in which these three long-time friends are able to interact with each other.

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In each episode of “Running Man,” the members take on a series of games and missions, competing against each other to win the race. As they work to earn prizes and avoid penalties, their chemistry shines through, not only with one another, but also with the celebrity guests who join the fun. The show blends competition with humor and teamwork, making every episode full of energy and entertaining moments. There’s a reason why the variety show has been airing for over 15 years now!

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5. “Heart Signal”

“Heart Signal” is a romance reality show that explores whether there is a “formula” for love. 10 strangers, five men and five women, live together in the “signal house” for one month, forming connections and hidden attractions as they get to know each other. Meanwhile, a panel of studio “predictors” watches their interactions through cameras and tries to guess who has feelings for whom based on subtle clues like body language and conversation. The best part of this series is seeing all the love triangles, squares, and messy emotions that come up amongst the contestants. Living in a house for one month and seeing someone you like is not easy, and viewers are able to see the emotional side of these budding romances.

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binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Yeop. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!