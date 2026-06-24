Watch: Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Joon, Cha Woo Min, And ITZY’s Yuna's New Drama “My Bias, My Boss” Announces Premiere Date

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum, who joins a company to meet her long-time bias, and the company’s boss Kang Ha Gi.

The script reading brought together directors Park Ji Hyun and Jung Da Hyeong, writers Lee Young and Kim Ji An, and the cast including Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Joon, Cha Woo Min, and ITZY’s Yuna. From the outset, the cast immersed themselves in their respective characters, coordinating their performances amid cheerful laughter.

Kang Hoon plays Kang Ha Gi, a character who is sharp at work but awkward in love, heightening the sense of excitement with a voice that shifts between charisma and warmth.

Kim Hye Joon, as rookie employee Nam Da Reum, who hopes to become the company’s favorite employee, brought energy to the session with a bright and lively voice.

Cha Woo Min plays Lee Chan, Nam Da Reum’s favorite idol, making the hearts of those in the session race while fully showcasing his natural idol charm.

As rookie employee Nam Da Reum and CEO Kang Ha Gi bicker, Nam Da Reum’s favorite idol, Lee Chan, begins to get entangled between them, foreshadowing a strange sense of romantic tension.

Meanwhile, Yuna adds a fresh layer of tension to the love triangle, portraying Yoon Choi, a naturally beautiful actress. She distinctively expresses the character’s dual sides, shifting between a shy smile and a piercing gaze.

As the reading progressed, the set was filled with laughter throughout. The cast cheered during scenes featuring the fictional idol group D.N.X, creating a concert-like atmosphere. They also discussed memorable lines and newly coined expressions.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video from the script reading below!

“My Bias, My Boss” is set to premiere on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, Watch Kang Hoon in “The Red Sleeve”:

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And check out Kim Hye Joon in “Sink Hole”:

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