Ha Seok Jin And Hani Build A Fateful Bond Through Coincidental Encounters In New Drama “Love On The Menu”

The upcoming drama “Love on the Menu” has teased the chemistry between Ha Seok Jin and Hani!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Ha Seok Jin plays Kim Moo Jin, a perfectly credentialed owner-chef of an Italian restaurant, while Hani plays Han Gyu Rim, a side-dish shop employee who maintains a bright spirit despite a difficult reality.

The newly released stills show Kim Moo Jin and Han Gyu Rim, capturing the fresh emotions of first love. The two depict a fleeting moment of pure, radiant youth before facing harsh reality.

The two first encounter each other at a bus stop, meet again at a part-time job site, and reunite once more at the same location, building a fateful connection. Their growing attraction amid repeated chance encounters is highlighted as a key point of interest.

More stills depict the increasingly close relationship between the two. Kim Moo Jin naturally interacts with Han Gyu Rim’s younger siblings and offers her warm comfort, while Han Gyu Rim also looks at him, revealing deepened emotions.

The production team said, “The natural chemistry between Ha Seok Jin and Hani, along with their refreshing vibes, will heighten immersion in the early episodes. Please look forward to the first love story of two young people as they turn chance into destiny.”

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” below:

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Also watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” on Viki:

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