Kim Myung Soo, Kang Min Ah, And Kwon So Hyun Radiate Warmth Behind The Scenes Of “Love In Sync”

“Love in Sync” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming ahead of its premiere!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with too much of it. When a supernatural phenomenon causes them to share each other’s emotions, they embark on a journey of growth and understanding.

Newly released behind-the-scenes stills highlight the actors’ strong chemistry on set.

Kim Myung Soo and Kang Min Ah served as a source of energy on set with bright smiles and affectionate poses. Director Kim Chil Bong said, “In romantic comedy, the chemistry between actors is important, and the two fed off each other’s reactions well, creating better scenes.”

Kang Min Ah plays a prickly top star in the series, but in real life, she has a down-to-earth charm. Even in cold weather, she stays wrapped in a blanket and a padded jacket while maintaining a professional attitude, reflecting her dedication. She said, “The atmosphere on set was so good. Thank you for creating a set where we could laugh together. It was truly a joy.”

Kwon So Hyun also displays a cheerful personality off-camera, which contrasts with her jealous character in the series. She said, “Actors Kim Myung Soo and Kang Min Ah were both very considerate, so I was able to work comfortably with them.”

The production team said, “‘Love in Sync,’ filmed in a bright atmosphere, will soon meet viewers. Please look forward to it.”

“Love in Sync” will premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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