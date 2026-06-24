Jung Jun Won Is Both A Passionate Reporter And A Doting Dad In New Action Drama

MBC’s upcoming drama “A Bona fide Killer” (working title) has unveiled the first glimpse of Jung Jun Won in character!

“A Bona fide Killer” is an action drama that follows the story of a working mother with the most lethal job in the world as she fights to protect her work–life balance. Kong Hyo Jin plays Yu Bo Na, the manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics and a legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Jung Jun Won plays Kwon Tae Sung, Yu Bo Na’s husband and a reporter on a newspaper’s investigative reporting team. He is a devoted husband and a doting father to his daughter while also being a fearless, passionate journalist who charges headfirst into every injustice in the world without hesitation. He once worked as the reporter exclusively assigned to cover “Kingfisher” and gradually moves closer to uncovering its true identity. As he gets closer to the truth, he finds himself facing an unavoidable crossroads.

The newly released stills capture Kwon Tae Sung out in the field, completely immersed in his investigations. Holding a camera and carefully observing the situation with a sharp gaze, he exudes the determination of a reporter committed to uncovering the truth at all costs. Viewers are curious about what choice Kwon Tae Sung will make when faced with Kingfisher’s grand return.

Away from work, Kwon Tae Sung reveals a completely different side of himself. In front of his family, he transforms into a loving husband and devoted father who treasures his daughter, revealing his warm and affectionate side. His casual appearance and gentle smile, along with his heartfelt belief that building a family with Yu Bo Na was the best decision of his life, are expected to add warmth to the story.

Anticipation is especially high for how Jung Jun Won will portray Kwon Tae Sung’s internal conflict between his duty as a journalist and his responsibilities as the head of a family. Jung Jun Won is expected to deliver yet another spectacular acting transformation through this multidimensional character, whose belief in social justice constantly clashes with his desire to protect his loved ones.

The production team commented, “Jung Jun Won perfectly brought to life both the warm, family-oriented husband and the passionate reporter who fearlessly throws himself into the pursuit of justice,” adding, “His two contrasting sides will enrich the drama and make it even more engaging. Please look forward to it.”

“A Bona fide Killer” is set to premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Jun Won in “VIP” below:

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