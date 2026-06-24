Lee Hyori And Kang Min Kyung Confirmed As Special MCs For “Happy Together”

Lee Hyori and Davichi’s Kang Min Kyung will serve as special MCs for KBS2’s variety show “Happy Together”!

Returning under the title “Happy Together: Glad We’re Not Alone” (literal title), the program will be reimagined as a storytelling music variety show that combines heartfelt personal stories with music.

Accordingly, Lee Hyori and Kang Min Kyung have been confirmed as special MCs. Lee Hyori, one of the pioneers of the original program, will appear as the first special MC, bringing chemistry with Yu Jae Seok as the “national sibling” duo.

Kang Min Kyung will step in as a special supporter and is expected to showcase not only her musical expertise but also her candid humor and quick wit.

The production team remarked, “Lee Hyori and Kang Min Kyung brought strong chemistry with Yu Jae Seok, Jang Hang Jun, and Yoon Jong Shin, kicking off ‘Happy Together’ on a positive note. Lee Hyori led the set with her candid remarks and warm personality that took control of the three MCs, while Kang Min Kyung blended in with the three MCs as well as the participants through her unique wit and empathy. The varying charms of the special MCs and the three MCs as well as the chemistry they create anew in each episode will be key points of interest.”

“Happy Together: Glad We’re Not Alone” premieres on July 10 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

Watch Yu Jae Seok—another pioneer of the original show—on “Running Man”:

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