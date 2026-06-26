First Impressions: 'Love Has Fireworks' Is A Fun C-Drama Of Self-Discovery And Romance 

Home is where the heart is, but sometimes life doesn’t go exactly as one expects. When life gives you lemons, as bitter as they might be, you can only learn how to make lemonade. Modern C-drama “Love Has Fireworks” explores the difficulties any young woman or man can face when love, friendship, or work becomes a fierce competition. But, at the same time, that journey can ignite a path as bright as the biggest star. If you are interested in one of the most buzz-worthy shows of this month, here’s what you can expect so far!

Warning: spoilers ahead.

The story begins with Qian Fei (Wang Chu Ran), a beautiful and bright finance worker, who, despite everyone’s expectations for her, only has one goal: building a happy and stable family, forsaking all professional opportunities along the way. However, when she thinks she is about to achieve everything she has ever wanted, her long-time boyfriend dumps her out of the blue, breaking their engagement and all her dreams. Overnight, instead of the home she always wished for, she finds herself heartbroken, with a struggling mortgage, and even jobless.

However, the solution to all her problems, or at least to her financial issues, appears right at her door in the shape of Li Yi Fei (Tan Jian Ci), an elite investment director who is eager to make a name for himself outside of the shadow of his father’s business. He is sharp and handsome, and he won’t settle for less than he deserves. To get what he wants, he is willing to sell his house and his car, giving it all of his time and even his heart. Eventually, he ends up homeless and single, but with many ambitions and the ability to succeed.

And their first impressions are striking indeed. From the very moment the main leads cross paths, the chaos begins. Not one moment goes by between them without an accident or a surprise happening. Against all odds, by coincidence, luck, or fate, these two very different (and surprisingly similar) people end up living together as roommates in the house Qian Fei once thought would become her newlywed home. That’s how their daily cohabitation begins, giving them the chance to get to know each other in a way they could have never expected.

Behind Li Yi Fei’s cynical and detached persona, there’s a rather considerate and soft-hearted man who doesn’t easily open up to people but who would accept a free meal from his landlady at any time. As he gets more and more comfortable around Qian Fei, he lets his childish and cute true self come out more frequently, always ready to follow her lead in every goofy antic she pulls. In that sense, Tan Jian Ci, as a cranky but kind of dorky male lead, will always deliver. If you love his mature characters, then his comical acting is to die for.

On the other hand, Wang Chu Ran’s character lacks all sorts of personality, but that’s kind of the point in this early stage. Qian Fei starts off as a woman who centers her life around the idea of becoming a wife, simple-minded, and oblivious to reality. Once that changes, she rebuilds her future, but this time focusing on finding and working for her own dreams. Though she keeps a bit of her naive self, which makes her an easy target to some people, she is resilient enough to put herself together and push through the hardships of her life.

The romance, though, doesn’t spark right away. It takes its time to simmer and develop at a slow pace. In the first episodes, they go from slightly annoying roommates to reluctant friends and to partners in crime. Slowly but surely, the romantic tension and chemistry ignite from their natural companionship and mutual understanding, becoming the principle for their future relationship. The fact that both of them work in the same field only makes it easier for them to get closer, developing an admiration that gradually evolves into a crush.

And while the feelings are there, the main point of this show remains focused on their individual goals. Qian Fei is taking the reins of her career back into her hands, and Li Yi Fei is on track to ensure the success of his own company. Although he becomes a sort of life coach for Qian Fei, Li Yi Fei doesn’t become the spotlight in her life. Even though he seems like a professional rage-baiter, he is also ready to stand right next to her, pushing her further every time so she can shine and show what she is capable of.

After many ups and downs, this show is finally seeing the light, giving all the comfort and fun that two elite actors like Wang Chu Ran and Tan Jian Ci are capable of creating. The only downside might be the issue with the second-male lead, but if you can pass through the occasional tacky edition without being weirded out, you actually have a very enjoyable show on your screen.

Tune in to “Love Has Fireworks” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “The First Jasmine” and “Love Has Fireworks”

Plans to watch: “Never Ending Summer” and “Dream to You”