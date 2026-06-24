Lee Joon Confirmed To Star In New Short Drama Based On Webtoon “The Tax Reaper”

Lee Joon will be starring in the drama adaptation of “The Tax Reaper”!

Based on the web novel and webtoon adaptation of the same name, “The Tax Reaper” follows Shin Jae Hyun, a National Tax Service officer with the unique ability to see the amount of tax evasion floating above people’s heads. Using this extraordinary power, he tracks down corruption among powerful conglomerates and the elite, delivering satisfying justice in a fast-paced tax-investigation action drama.

The short-form adaptation will amplify the original story’s brisk pacing, following Shin Jae Hyun as he uncovers the truth behind a massive conspiracy involving chaebol families, political circles, and even the National Tax Service itself. The drama is expected to heighten tension through his confrontations with formidable villains, including his older brother, who abandoned his family in pursuit of success, and a kingmaker determined to stand at the center of power.

Lee Joon has been cast as protagonist Shin Jae Hyun, the head of an investigation team at the National Tax Service. Armed with his supernatural ability, Shin Jae Hyun pursues the hidden wealth of major corporations that no one else dares to touch. The character is known for his sharp judgment and unwavering convictions.

Commenting on the project, Lee Joon said, “‘The Tax Reaper’ is the kind of refreshingly satisfying story that feels like chugging an ice-cold beer in the middle of summer. It moves at a fast pace while offering something fresh and exhilarating.”

Joining him is Kang Hee Goo as Yoo Jin Hwan, a master strategist and influential power broker who exerts significant control over political and business circles.

Jang Jae Ho will play Shin Woo Hyun, Shin Jae Hyun’s older brother, who chose success over family and secured his place by marrying into a wealthy conglomerate family. The role is expected to explore the character’s complex inner conflict between ambition and guilt.

Meanwhile, Min Sung Wook has been cast as Min Chi Ho, a senior National Tax Service official who serves as Shin Jae Hyun’s trusted superior and ally.

The series will be directed by Kim Jae Hoon, who previously served as a co-director on the Netflix series “Trigger.”

“The Tax Reaper” is scheduled to be released through the global short-form drama platform Lezhin Snack in the second half of the year.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon on “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” below:

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