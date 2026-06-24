3 Key Points To Anticipate In The Final 2 Episodes Of “Fifties Professionals”

“Fifties Professionals” is heading toward its conclusion!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

With only two episodes left, here are three key points to look forward to in the series finale:

The outcome of Jung Ho Myung, Bong Je Soon, and Kang Beom Ryong’s final mission

Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun) is working to retrieve a USB containing information about drug transactions between Han Kyung Wook (Kim Sang Kyung) and a North Korean officer. Bong Je Soon (Oh Jung Se) is attempting to secure a USB containing information about a high ranking North Korean official’s slush fund and smuggling operations, while Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae) is pursuing the truth in his own way with the goal of rebuilding his former gang, the Hwasan Gang.

Though they began with different goals, the three have become more united as the true nature of Heaven Capital is exposed. Whether they can maintain their cooperation until the very end, reveal all the truths to the world, and complete their respective missions is a key point of interest in the finale.

Viewers should look forward to the final episodes to see whether they can maintain their collaboration until the very end, expose the whole truth to the world, and complete their respective missions.

The ultimate villain Han Kyung Wook’s fate

Han Kyung Wook has carried out numerous crimes without hesitation, using power and wealth to threaten and commit violence.

Recently, he coldly cut off Yoo In Gu (Hyun Bong Sik), pressured his rival Kim Sun Joong (Kang Shin Il) into stepping down from a mayoral race, and even proposed a business partnership to Hwang Hwa San (Kim Byung Ok), the leader of the Hwasan gang whom he had previously framed and sent to prison.

Viewers are eager to see whether Han Kyung Wook will finally pay for his crimes or once again deliver an unexpected twist that defies everyone’s expectations.

Conclusion of the romance between the couples

The evolving relationships of two couples—Bong Je Soon and Prosecutor Kang (Kim Shin Rok) as well as Kang Beom Ryong and Park Mi Kyung (Han Ji Eun)—who added warmth and excitement amid the tension, are also key points to watch.

Bong Je Soon, a North Korean agent who lost his memory, and Prosecutor Kang gradually grew closer as they went through various incidents together. Prosecutor Kang expressed her sincere feelings to Bong Je Soon, saying, “Even if you were to return to your former self later on, my gratitude toward you will never change,” raising expectations for the development of their relationship.

The relationship between Kang Beom Ryong and convenience store owner Park Mi Kyung is also drawing attention. Kang Beom Ryong tried to protect her by revealing even his past as a former gang member, but misunderstandings arose between them instead.

Viewers are curious to see whether the two couples, who have both hidden their feelings for different reasons, will finally reveal their true feelings and reach a happy ending in the final episodes.

The next episode of “Fifties Professionals” airs on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

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