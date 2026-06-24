Park Se Young Bears The Consequences Of Mother Han Go Eun's Past Affair In 'Family Register'

MBC’s upcoming daily drama “Family Register” has unveiled new stills!

“Family Register” tells the story of a child who is branded from birth as the person responsible for destroying a family and a woman who fights against society’s prejudice and a cruel fate to reclaim her life.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the complicated relationship between Na Ji Ni (Park Se Young) and her mother Na Se Ri (Han Go Eun). Although the two women share a similarly elegant appearance and presence, the way they look at each other reveals an unmistakable tension. Despite sitting across from one another in the same space, there is no trace of the warmth typically associated with a mother and daughter. Instead, a palpable distance hangs between them.

Na Ji Ni was born to a renowned cellist mother and a director father, but she has spent her entire life carrying the stigma of being labeled the illegitimate child whose existence destroyed a family due to her parents’ affair. As she looks at her mother with a bandage on her forehead, her gaze reflects both a firm determination not to be shaken and a deep sense of hurt that has never fully healed.

Meanwhile, Na Se Ri, a cellist with the National Symphony Orchestra, is a woman who relentlessly pursues her ambitions. Dressed in a black gown and exuding elegance, she nevertheless reveals an unwavering obsession with success through her piercing gaze.

In a photo, however, the usually composed Na Se Ri appears visibly flustered, sparking curiosity about the events that could leave her shaken.

The two women, despite sharing the same blood, have lived completely different lives. Na Se Ri is a mother who has spent her life chasing her desires, while Na Ji Ni is the daughter born as a result of those desires, forced to confront the consequences of that fate head-on. Their relationship is expected to serve as one of the drama’s central sources of conflict.

The production team commented, “We hope viewers will look forward to the powerful acting synergy created by a daughter who fights against society’s prejudice and a mother who refuses to give up on her ambitions.”

“Family Register” is scheduled to premiere on July 6. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park Se Young in “Whisper” below:

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