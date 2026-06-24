Watch: So Ji Sub Gets Nagged By His Teenage Daughter In 'Agent Kim Reactivated' Preview

SBS’s upcoming drama “Agent Kim Reactivated” has shared a sneak peek of its first episode!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

The newly released preview from the drama’s upcoming premiere offers a glimpse of Manager Kim’s everyday life with his daughter Min Ji (Seo Su Min). In contrast to his hidden past as a dangerous secret agent, Manager Kim is now living a completely ordinary life as the manager at a small bank.

In the new preview, Min Ji steps out of her bedroom at night to find her father asleep on the sofa, where he has dozed off with the TV still on. Waking him up, Min Ji repeatedly tells her father to go sleep in his room.

As the groggy Manager Kim gets up from the sofa, Min Ji starts to say, “Dad, earlier, I…” but she is cut off by him saying, “Oh, I didn’t do the dishes.” Annoyed, Min Ji exclaims, “You can do them tomorrow morning. Hurry up and go sleep in your room!” He then heads to his room, agreeing, “Let’s do that. Go to sleep.”

When Manager Kim wakes up to his alarm in the morning, he is surprised to find that Min Ji has already done all the dishes. With an impressed smile that suggests this is out of the ordinary, he asks, “What’s the deal?”

Check out the full preview below!

“Agent Kim Reactivated” will premiere on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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