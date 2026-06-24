Lee Jin Hyuk, tripleS's Kaede, WOOAH's Nana, And More Transform Into Fictional Idols For Time-Slip Drama 'My Idol, My Debut'

MBC Plus’s upcoming drama “My Idol, My Debut” has shared its first glimpse of Lee Jin Hyuk in character!

“My Idol, My Debut” is a time-slip coming-of-age story about a passionate fan who travels eight years into the past to prevent a tragic accident. In an effort to change fate, she winds up becoming an idol trainee. THE BOYZ’s Q will star as Han Jae Ha, a key member of the fictional boy group BOY TO THE MOON.

Lee Jin Hyuk will play the role of Ethan, a Canadian-born member of BOY TO THE MOON who is the group’s official “mood-maker” and easily gets along with other people wherever he goes.

However, in newly released stills from the upcoming drama, Ethan is seen looking scruffy as he sits on the ground in front of a convenience store with a messy hair and face, a stained plaid shirt, and ripped jeans. The sight of Ethan looking decidedly unpolished piques curiosity as to what sort of situation he has found himself in.

Also pictured outside the convenience store are the members of girl group IRION: Choi Ae Ni (Hwang Ji Ah), Aji (WOOAH’s Nana), Karin (tripleS’s Kaede), and AISA. Sitting at a table with triangle kimbap and banana milk, the quartet poses for the camera with cute expressions befitting a girl group.

“My Idol, My Debut” is scheduled to premiere in July.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jin Hyuk in “Spirit Fingers” on Viki below:

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And check out Nana’s drama “Mimicus” below!

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