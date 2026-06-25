Watch: Hwang In Youp And Hyeri Reunite To Direct A Film They Once Wrote Together In “Dream To You” Teaser

ENA’s upcoming drama “Dream to You” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Joo Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

The teaser follows the story of first loves Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae. Years earlier, Joo Yi Jae dreamed of becoming a film director, but after running into the harsh realities of life, she ended up working as a reporter to make a living. In a striking reversal of fortunes, Woo Soo Bin, who once had no dreams of his own, has become a successful film director and now stands in the spotlight at an awards ceremony.

The video then shifts to the pair’s reunion. Woo Soo Bin asks, “You didn’t miss me?” as he playfully makes a bold advance. Joo Yi Jae, however, avoids him and even hides under a desk. Refusing to be discouraged, Woo Soo Bin suggests that they rewrite “Gyeongseong Love Song,” the screenplay they once created together.

As they work side by side on the script, the two gradually grow closer. An unmistakable tension begins to develop between them as the gap narrows. While Joo Yi Jae tries to brush aside her feelings, Woo Soo Bin teasingly remarks, “I didn’t know you could be so forward.”

The video ends with a series of sweet kissing scenes, bringing their romance to the forefront.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Dream to You” will premiere on July 13 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Hyeri in her drama “Friendly Rivalry” on Viki:

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And watch Hwang In Youp in “Family by Choice” below:

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