Nam Joo Hyuk, Roh Yoon Seo, And Cho Seung Woo Exude Overwhelming Presence In 'The East Palace' Posters

Netflix’s upcoming series “The East Palace” has unveiled character posters featuring Nam Joo Hyuk, Roh Yoon Seo, and Cho Seung Woo!

“The East Palace” follows the story of Gu Cheon (Nam Joo Hyuk), who can traverse the world of ghosts, and Saeng Gang (Roh Yoon Seo), a court lady with the ability to hear ghosts, as they are summoned by the King (Cho Seung Woo) to unearth the cursed palace’s secrets.

The character poster for Gu Cheon, the one “who wanders into the spirit world,” shows Nam Joo Hyuk exuding intense charisma. Standing in the center of a blood-stained spirit world, Gu Cheon holds a unique sword covered in red characters, sparking curiosity about the darkest side of the palace he will encounter.

The transformation of Roh Yoon Seo into Saeng Gang, the one “who hears the spirit whisper,” is also intriguing. With blood on her forehead, Saeng Gang is shown listening to eerie voices. These sinister sounds echoing from beyond the darkness lead Gu Cheon and Saeng Gang into the palace’s mystery.

Cho Seung Woo, portraying the King “who seeks the spirits’ shadows,” creates tension with his heavy, imposing presence. His sharp gaze and the shadow covering one side of his face pique curiosity about the nature of the curse lingering in the East Palace.

The three actors also shared the key points they focused on while portraying their characters. Nam Joo Hyuk mentioned that he prioritized “the chemistry with the unseen,” stating, “I constantly imagined the invisible spirits and the mysterious spirit world while acting. I filmed every moment pondering how to vividly convey this to viewers without making it feel alien.”

Roh Yoon Seo hinted, “Because the narrative and storyline flow in such an interesting way, I don’t think it stops at being just a scary or flashy piece. With strange entities, exhilarating action, and the characters’ stories all intertwined, I believe viewers will be able to watch it without a dull moment.”

Cho Seung Woo raised expectations by saying, “It was not an easy task to put several layers of masks on the King so that his thoughts remain unfathomable. The main characters in the drama each have deep, personal backstories, and it is a compelling piece where their emotions swirl, explode, and resolve alongside the incidents within the palace.”

Consisting of 8 episodes in total, all episodes of “The East Palace” will be released on July 17. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Nam Joo Hyuk in “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo” on Viki:

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Or watch Cho Seung Woo in “Strangers“:

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