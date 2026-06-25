Park Eun Bin Shares Insights Into Her “Spooky In Love” Character And Styling Choices

Park Eun Bin has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Spooky in Love”!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Park Eun Bin plays Cheon Yeo Ri, a hotel CEO with beauty, wealth and talent. However, she harbors a secret: she can see ghosts, and anyone she touches can also see them.

Park Eun Bin, who wanted to show a different side from her previous project, cited Cheon Yeo Ri’s contrasting traits as the reason she was drawn to the role. She said, “The gap between her image as a hotel CEO and the side she must hide from others felt compelling. I was drawn to how she tries, in her own way, to overcome a situation where she cannot live an ordinary life even if she wants to.”

When portraying the character, she focused on highlighting the gap between misunderstandings about Cheon Yeo Ri and her true personality, explaining, “In the early part, I tried to show a flawless image, but in her private moments, I tried to capture a more human and imperfect, contrasting charm.”

Regarding Cheon Yeo Ri’s signature gloves, Park Eun Bin said she paid attention to ensuring that gloves blended naturally with everything from the hotel CEO’s sophisticated outfits to work clothes, adding, “I varied the style while keeping glove-wearing as a common element.”

Park Eun Bin pointed to the characters’ transformations as a key viewing point, saying, “I hope viewers enjoy watching the changes each character goes through as they clash and encounter one another.”

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)