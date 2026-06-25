Lee Sang Yi Is A Detective With A Painful Past And A Firm Belief In The Legal System In New Action Drama

MBC’s upcoming drama “A Bona fide Killer” (working title) has unveiled the first glimpse of Lee Sang Yi in character!

“A Bona fide Killer” is an action drama that follows the story of a working mother with the most lethal job in the world as she fights to protect her work–life balance. Kong Hyo Jin plays Yu Bo Na, the manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics and a legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Lee Sang Yi plays Lee Dong Jin, a detective who relentlessly pursues the mysterious figure known as “Kingfisher.” Unable to understand the public’s fascination with Kingfisher, he stands at the forefront of the investigation, driven by his belief that criminals must face justice. Knowing the pain of crime victims better than anyone, he regards catching Kingfisher as his personal mission of justice and pursues her relentlessly.

The newly released stills show Lee Dong Jin combing through crime scenes in search of clues. His sharp gaze and meticulous demeanor reveal his determination not to overlook even the smallest clue. His commanding presence, befitting an ace detective with a high arrest rate, also catches the eye.

Lee Sang Yi is expected to portray not only Lee Dong Jin’s tough exterior but also his painful past—which led him to firmly believe in the legal system—and his complex inner world. Another key point to watch is how his convictions, which initially led him to see Kingfisher as nothing more than a target to be captured, will evolve as he encounters various incidents and characters.

The production team commented, “Lee Sang Yi brings fresh energy to the set every time and breathes life into his character. We hope viewers will show great interest in his powerful acting transformation.”

“A Bona fide Killer” is set to premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Lee Sang Yi in “The Village Barber”:

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