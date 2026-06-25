Watch: Ha Seok Jin Vows To Stay By Hani’s Side Despite Her Difficult Realities In New Drama “Love On The Menu” Teaser

The upcoming drama “Love on the Menu” has shared a new teaser!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

The teaser video opens with Han Gyu Rim (Hani) sharply rejecting Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin), who is approaching her.

Han Gyu Rim tells Kim Moo Jin, “Let’s stop here,” drawing a clear line. She continues, “I’m really poor, I have no savings, I have four younger siblings to support, and I didn’t graduate from college,” laying bare her reality.

A brief sense of innocence and excitement quickly gives way as a shadow of hardship falls over the story, sharply reversing the tone. After Han Gyu Rim’s somber warning, “Holding onto me means you’d be holding the worst possible card you could play,” the story between the two, marked by betrayal and regret toward each other, deepens curiosity.

She adds, “If I get malicious thoughts, I might hold onto you and never let go. So consider it a blessing from heaven and run away quickly,” further heightening the sense of sorrow.

Kim Moo Jin responds to Han Gyu Rim’s painful rejection with a firm, “No, I don’t want to.” He then embraces her, as if to comfort her, and says, “I’m not running away.”

Watch the full teaser below!

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)