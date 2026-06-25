Yoon Hee Suk, Seo Do Young, And Jeon Seung Bin Stand As Pillars Of Support For Lim Ji Eun In New Drama “Family Register”

MBC’s upcoming daily drama “Family Register” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“Family Register” tells the story of a child who is branded from birth as the person responsible for destroying a family and a woman who fights against society’s prejudice and a cruel fate to reclaim her life.

The newly released stills highlight three men who support Noh Young Joo (Lim Ji Eun) in different ways.

First, Im Sa Bin (Yoon Hee Suk) is a character who symbolizes the return of excitement to Noh Young Joo’s life after a long time. A Korean medicine doctor who runs a clinic, he has a warm personality and a strong sense of consideration. He carefully approaches Young Joo, who was hurt by her husband Cha Min Ki (Jeon No Min)’s betrayal. He is also the first person to recognize Young Joo’s true self, someone who has lived more resiliently than anyone else but carries deep loneliness. It remains to be seen whether Im Sa Bin can open Young Joo’s tightly closed heart and give her new hope.

Noh Young Joo’s eldest son, Cha Seung Hyun (Seo Do Young), serves as a steady pillar of support. Seung Hyun, a Grade 7 civil servant in the postal service, grew up watching his mother struggle after his father left home during his childhood. With a personality that values principles, he does not easily tolerate even a single mistake, but he shows a kinder and more responsible side as a son than anyone else in front of his mother. Seung Hyun, who has quietly fulfilled his role for his family, is also expected to undergo changes in the future, which is highlighted as a key point of interest.

Cha Seung Woo (Jeon Seung Bin), Noh Young Joo’s second son, is an educational producing director at a broadcasting company. He is a character with strong drive and an upright personality who cannot rest until he confirms results through to the end. On the surface, he appears cold and seems to have many enemies, but in reality he has a warmer heart and a more attentive nature than anyone else. In particular, the process of confronting the past wounds that upended his life is expected to serve as an important pillar driving Seung Woo’s coming-of-age storyline.

The story emphasizes the emotional core of the series, focusing on the family bonds and emotional depth formed between her new love interest and her two sons, who have long devoted themselves to her.

“Family Register” is scheduled to premiere on July 6. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Lim Ji Eun in “Live Your Own Life”:

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Also watch Yoon Hee Suk in “Pale Moon” below:

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