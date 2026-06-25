Kim Min Ha, Kim Joo Ryoung, And Ahn Seo Hyun Lean On One Another As North Korean Defectors In 'Hana Korea'

The upcoming film “Hana Korea” has unveiled three character posters!

Inspired by a true story, “Hana Korea” follows the journey of Hye Seon (Kim Min Ha), a North Korean defector who strives to keep moving forward despite facing an unfamiliar life.

Written and directed by Danish filmmaker Frederik Sølberg, the film offers a unique perspective on the life and growth of a North Korean defector through the eyes of a foreign director.

The newly released character posters highlight the different lives and emotions of Hye Seon, Sook Hee (Kim Joo Ryoung), and Bo Mi (Ahn Seo Hyun), who form a bond while attending Hanawon, the government resettlement center where North Korean defectors receive social adaptation training after arriving in South Korea.

Hye Seon’s poster captures her determined gaze as she takes her first steps into an unfamiliar society in hopes of building a new life. The caption, “I’m doing well here, so please don’t worry about me at all,” hints at her efforts to hide the longing and concern she feels for the family she left behind.

Sook Hee’s poster also leaves a lasting impression. Accompanied by the phrase, “Don’t get sick. Take good care of yourself,” Sook Hee’s warm smile conveys her kind-hearted nature. Portrayed by Kim Joo Ryoung, Sook Hee is a fellow North Korean defector whom Hye Seon meets while living at Hanawon. Like Hye Seon, she came to South Korea alone, leaving her family behind. Understanding Hye Seon’s struggles, Sook Hee is the first to reach out to her, embodying the warmth and solidarity of people who support and rely on one another while navigating an unfamiliar environment.

Meanwhile, Bo Mi, played by Ahn Seo Hyun, brings a bright energy to the film. Smiling brightly while holding a piece of bubble gum, she is accompanied by the caption, “Isn’t life good right now? You’ve got me by your side, too.” The line perfectly captures her optimistic personality.

As someone who quickly discovers the freedom and simple joys of life in South Korea, Bo Mi encourages Hye Seon to embrace new experiences and offers her the courage to adapt to a new society.

“Hana Korea” is set to premiere on July 8.

In the meantime, watch Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love” with subtitles on Viki:

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