Watch: Ji Sung's Election Campaign Sparks A Fierce Showdown With Park Byung Eun In “The Apartment Job”

“The Apartment Job” has unveiled a new teaser!

“The Apartment Job” follows former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for the apartment residents’ council president election in order to get his hands on the building’s hidden money. Along the way, he joins forces with residents to expose corruption and wrongdoing.

The newly released teaser begins with Park Hae Kang energetically campaigning. As he throws himself into the election race, Lee Choong Won (Park Byung Eun) delivers a chilling voiceover: “This Park Hae Kang guy could really become something. But he definitely shouldn’t become anything in my apartment.”

The teaser then contrasts two striking images: Park Hae Kang smiling proudly amid cheering supporters, seemingly after winning the election, and Lee Choong Won staring intently at Park Hae Kang’s campaign poster with a grave expression.

Following the caption “An unexpected variable has appeared in the perfect plan,” the teaser introduces Jang Sook Jin (Moon So Ri), who boldly declares, “I’m the eyes and ears of True Value,” shocking both Park Hae Kang and Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung). She is later seen participating in a passionate protest while wearing a placard, raising curiosity about her role in the story.

The teaser continues with Park Hae Kang saying, “The stronger the opponent, the more we need a groundbreaking campaign promise to grab attention.” He then carries sacks of rice and pokes his head out to enthusiastically announce, “I’m Candidate No. 3, Park Hae Kang!”

However, the mood quickly shifts. Park Hae Kang is seen delivering a powerful spinning kick to someone in the middle of the night, while Lee Choong Won angrily flips over a table and glares menacingly at someone kneeling before him. Adding to the tension, Lee Choong Won quietly demands, “Bring me the 10 billion won (approximately $6.5 million).”

In the final moments of the teaser, Park Hae Kang confidently marches through the apartment complex alongside a group wearing blue vests, declaring, “We’re doing things our way.” The caption “The battle over 10 billion won begins” appears as Lee Choong Won is shown sprinting through a revolving door while trying to evade pursuers.

The teaser concludes with Lee Choong Won provocatively remarking, “Park Hae Kang is becoming way too entertaining,” while Park Hae Kang is seen gripping the steering wheel with a furious expression and speeding off, hinting at the explosive showdown and cathartic battles to come.

Watch the teaser below:

“The Apartment Job” is set to premiere on July 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” below:

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And watch Park Byung Eun in “Your Honor”:

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