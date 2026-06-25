Watch: Han Suk Kyu And Jung Yu Mi’s “Speaking Dead” Releases New Teasers Ahead Of Film Festival Screening

Han Suk Kyu and Jung Yu Mi’s new drama “Speaking Dead” has confirmed its first screening at the 30th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN)!

“Speaking Dead” is a drama that follows the pursuit of the truth behind a case buried over a decade ago, beginning with the confession of Jang Jae Wook (Han Suk Kyu), a forensic scientist identified as a notorious terror suspect.

The drama will be unveiled for the first time at the 30th BIFAN, which will be held from July 2 to 12. “Speaking Dead” has been officially invited to “Phantascapes,” a newly established section that introduces projects across various genres including comedy, romance, and fantasy, through which “Speaking Dead” will meet domestic audiences for the first time.

The launching poster features the main characters including forensic scientist Jang Jae Wook, a profiler (Jung Yu Mi), a prosecutor (Lee Hee Joon), a detective captain (Yeom Hye Ran), and a judge advocate (Kim Jun Han). The figures set against the backdrop of Gwanghwamun, coupled with the tagline, “The truth has been concealed,” foreshadow the mysterious atmosphere of the project. Ryu Hye Young, who plays a social affairs reporter, and Kim Yoo Mi, who plays the lover of the judge advocate, also join the cast.

The accompanying trailer begins with the monologue of Jang Jae Wook: “We are all connected. If you touch one, it triggers a chain reaction.” The tension of the drama is conveyed through the lines and scenes of the characters surrounding the case.

“Speaking Dead” will be screened in a theatrical format, combining parts 1 and 2, on July 11 during the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

While you wait, watch Han Suk Kyu in “Dr. Romantic”:

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Or watch Jung Yu Mi on “Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition”:

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