Watch: Top Star Kang Min Ah Starts Falling For Psychologist Kim Myung Soo In 'Love In Sync'

“Love in Sync” has revealed a new teaser!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with too much of it. When a supernatural phenomenon causes them to share each other’s emotions, they embark on a journey of growth and understanding.

The new teaser spotlights Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah), a celebrity who hides deep emotional wounds behind her prickly exterior.

The teaser opens with Yoo Ji An’s worried expression as she reveals that she has been hit with a triple blow of setbacks, including being dropped from a project, falling victim to a scam, and suffering public humiliation.

As Yoo Ji An finds herself facing the worst crisis of her life, she becomes entangled with psychologist Cha Eun Hwan (Kim Myung Soo) and begins experiencing a mysterious emotional transference phenomenon. During a visit to a doctor, she awkwardly admits, “Whenever I’m around this one man, it feels like his emotions are being transferred to me… Sounds strange, right?” while offering an embarrassed smile.

Determined to solve the strange phenomenon, Yoo Ji An later meets Cha Eun Hwan and confesses, “I can feel your emotions exactly as if they were my own. It’s like we’re sharing the same heart.”

Meanwhile, Yoo Ji An is presented with a chance to revive her career. After hearing the warning, “If you miss this opportunity, it might be difficult for you to make a comeback anytime soon,” she finds herself wrestling with a difficult decision.

Amid her uncertainty, Cha Eun Hwan remains by her side. Looking at him as he jokingly asks, “Did some of my inner peace rub off on you?” Yoo Ji An begins to develop feelings for him. However, just as romance starts to blossom, Cha Eun Hwan catches her off guard by saying, “Now I’m starting to hear your feelings instead of my own.”

How will the emotional transference affect their relationship—and will it ultimately bring them closer together?

Watch the teaser below:

“Love in Sync” will premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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