Kong Hyo Jin Is A Seemingly Ordinary Mom With A Dangerous Secret In 'A Bona Fide Killer'

MBC’s upcoming drama “A Bona Fide Killer” has unveiled its first poster!

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is also secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

On the surface, Yu Bo Na is an ordinary married woman who takes care of her husband and daughter, but unbeknownst to others, she is also a killer who directly eliminates heinous criminals that have escaped justice. After returning to work following a three-year maternal leave, she resumes her dangerous double life.

The newly released poster captures Yu Bo Na’s duality by highlighting her contrasting sides. At first glance, she appears no different from any housewife as she cooks for her family in an apron with a gentle smile. However, the sniper rifle slung over her shoulder and the glinting blade in her hand hint at her hidden identity as a lethal killer.

The poster’s caption playfully reads, “I’m pretty killer.”

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Crazy Romance” on Viki below:

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Or check out her film “Hit-and-Run Squad” below!

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