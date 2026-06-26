Song Hye Kyo Parts Ways With Agency After 14 Years

After 14 years, Song Hye Kyo has parted ways with her longtime agency UAA (United Artists Agency).

On the morning of June 26, UAA officially announced, “Our exclusive contract with Song Hye Kyo recently expired. After trusting one another and working together for a long time, UAA and Song Hye Kyo decided to end our journey here and root for one another’s futures.”

“During her long time UAA, actress Song Hye Kyo received a great deal of love not only within Korea but also across Asia and the entire world,” continued the agency. “The time we spent together with her will remain as a happy and joyful memory.”

UAA concluded, “We ask that the fans give Song Hye Kyo, who is now standing at a new starting line, your warm interest, support, and love.”

Watch Song Hye Kyo in her film “Dark Nuns” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And check out her drama “Now We Are Breaking Up” below:

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