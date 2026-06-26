Ahn Young Mi Gives Birth To Her Second Child

Ahn Young Mi and her husband have welcomed their second child!

On June 26, Ahn Young Mi’s agency Media Lab Siso announced that the comedienne had given birth to a healthy baby boy at a hospital in Seoul the day before. According to the agency, both mother and child are in good health, and Ahn Young Mi is currently resting while being taken care of by her husband and family.

“We ask that you give your warm congratulations and support to Ahn Young Mi and her family, who have welcomed a precious new life,” said Media Lab Siso. “After taking some time to recover, Ahn Young Mi plans to resume her broadcast appearances in good health.”

Ahn Young Mi, who married her non-celebrity husband in 2020, gave birth to her first son in July 2023.

Congratulations to Ahn Young Mi and her family!

Watch Ahn Young Mi in “Shotgun Love” on Viki below:

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