So Ji Sub's Deadly Instincts Are Reawakened In 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

SBS has shared a thrilling new glimpse of its upcoming drama “Agent Kim Reactivated”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Although he appears on the surface to be an ordinary employee at a small bank, Manager Kim is actually a former secret agent who once participated in countless special operations and is currently hiding his identity. However, after years of keeping his abilities under wraps, Manager Kim’s dormant fighting skills and long-suppressed instincts are reawakened when his daughter winds up in danger.

In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, Manager Kim turns ruthless as he desperately attempts to track down his missing daughter Min Ji amidst a heavy downpour. When he finds a key clue in a vacant lot near Min Ji’s high school, he questions someone at the scene about her whereabouts.

In the end, the former agent is unable to control his growing fury and winds up throwing a punch at the other man.

“Agent Kim Reactivated” will premiere on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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And check out his film “Alienoid” below:

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