SEVENTEEN's Agency Shares Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Posts And Privacy Violations

SEVENTEEN’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment has provided an update on its ongoing legal action to protect the group’s rights.

On June 26, PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement outlining the progress of its legal proceedings against individuals responsible for spreading false information, posting defamatory and malicious content, and violating the privacy of SEVENTEEN members currently serving in the military.

PLEDIS Entertainment’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We are continuously pursuing regular and firm legal action against any conduct that infringes upon the rights and interests of SEVENTEEN. Below is an update on our progress as of the second quarter of 2026.

1. Progress of Major Cases Currently Underway

In the case of a defendant who has been indicted on charges of defamation by the publication of false facts regarding the artists, formal trial proceedings are currently underway in court. We will do our utmost to ensure that the defendant receives appropriate punishment. In addition, for other matters that are still under investigation or for which dispositions have not yet been finalized, we will continue to closely cooperate with investigative authorities and respond strictly to ensure that all perpetrators of illegal acts receive appropriate punishment.

2. Strong Response to Fabricated False Information Regarding Private Life and Organized Defamation

We have recently confirmed the widespread dissemination online and on social media of false information and malicious rumors regarding the artists’ movements and private lives. We are proceeding with legal action based on collected and preserved evidence against such posts that seriously damage the artists’ dignity and reputation. In particular, acts that systematically defame specific members, or circulate deliberately manipulated false information as if it were factual, constitute clear criminal conduct that cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. We make it clear that we will respond firmly, without any settlement or leniency, not only against the original creators of such malicious posts but also against those who maliciously reproduce and spread them.

3. Protection of Artists Serving in the Military

Through comprehensive monitoring of major online communities, music sites, and short-form platforms, we have collected evidence of posts involving ridicule, sexual harassment, and defamation directed at the artists, and have filed criminal complaints accordingly. In particular, defamation and invasion of privacy targeting members currently fulfilling their mandatory military service are regarded as serious violations that cause significant harm to their service environment and are included as top-priority targets for legal action. Even if posts are deleted after being written in an attempt to avoid punishment, our real-time monitoring system captures and preserves evidence immediately upon posting.

4. Ongoing Monitoring and Guidelines for Submitting Fan Reports

We utilize our in-house real-time monitoring system to thoroughly monitor all domestic and international channels, including social media platforms (X, Instagram, YouTube, etc.), domestic online communities and portals (DC Inside, TheQoo, Instiz, Weverse, Naver, Daum, Nate, Ilbe, FMKorea, etc.), and music platforms (Melon, Bugs Music, etc.), for any infringement of the artists’ rights and interests. Malicious posts and comments targeting the artists are continuously preserved without exception, and strict corresponding legal action is being taken.

Defamation of the artists, malicious dissemination of false information, derogatory remarks regarding appearance or nationality, mocking or hateful expressions, and sexual objectification constitute clear criminal acts subject to severe punishment under relevant laws. We reiterate that we will respond strongly, without any leniency, to any illegal conduct that damages the artists’ reputation or dignity.

We sincerely thank fans who continuously send valuable reports through the “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website (protect.hybecorp.com).” Such reports provide crucial leads in investigations and identifying offenders. If you encounter malicious posts, we kindly ask that you submit reports with all required information clearly identifiable, as this greatly assists prompt and accurate legal action.

Recommended Evidence Format: a full-screen PC screenshot or PDF (“save as PDF” via the print menu) including URL, full post content, author information, posting date, and capture date.

We sincerely thank all fans who continue to support SEVENTEEN with unwavering love. We will continue to do our utmost to protect our artists and ensure that malicious actors are held accountable under the law.

Thank you.