Park You Na Is Hani's Cool-Headed Younger Sister Who Never Settles In 'Love On The Menu'

“Love on the Menu” has unveiled the first stills of Park You Na in character!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Park You Na plays Han Gyu Young, the younger sister of Han Gyu Rim (Hani), who is only a year younger than her. A pragmatic realist who has always looked out for herself and carefully planned for the future, Han Gyu Young worked relentlessly to graduate from a prestigious medical school before becoming a salaried dermatologist. However, she continues to dream of achieving even greater success.

The new stills offer a glimpse of Han Gyu Young’s confident and driven personality. Dressed in polished attire, she exudes the poise of someone who takes charge of her own life. Her cold gaze, which suggests she refuses to accept any loss, and her satisfied smile upon achieving her goals further emphasize her sharp, self-assured nature.

Another still reveals a different side of Han Gyu Young, showing her gazing off as though longing for something. The moment hints at a hidden sense of emptiness beneath the surface of her cool-headed, realistic exterior.

The production team commented, “Park You Na will deliver a more emotionally layered performance by delicately portraying the complexity of her character’s inner world. We hope viewers will look forward to the gripping tension and intriguing story that the uncompromising realist Han Gyu Young will bring to the drama.”

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park You Na in “Spirit Fingers” on Viki below:

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