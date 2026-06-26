ENHYPEN's 'Bite Me' Becomes Their 1st MV To Surpass 200 Million Views

ENHYPEN has just hit the 200 million mark for the first time on YouTube!

On June 26 at approximately 4:28 p.m. KST, ENHYPEN’s music video for “Bite Me” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, making it their first-ever music video to do so.

“Bite Me” was originally released on May 22, 2023 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning it took the music video around three years, one month, and three days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN!

Watch the mesmerising music video of “Bite Me” again below!