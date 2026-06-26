3 Reasons To Tune In To Kim Myung Soo And Kang Min Ah's New Rom-Com 'Love In Sync'

The upcoming drama “Love in Sync” has revealed three points to look forward to ahead of its premiere!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy about Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah), a top star who rejects empathy, and Cha Eun Hwan (Kim Myung Soo), a renowned psychologist burdened with too much of it. When a supernatural phenomenon causes them to share each other’s emotions, they embark on a journey of growth and understanding.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, the production team shared three reasons to tune in to “Love in Sync”!

1. A One-of-a-Kind Romance Built Around “Emotional Transference”

One of “Love in Sync”’s biggest draws is its unique premise of emotional transference. The story follows a man and a woman who begin to involuntarily experience each other’s emotions. As they try to unravel the mysterious phenomenon, they gradually grow closer and begin to understand one another.

Top star Yoo Ji An, who has long faced criticism over her acting due to her lack of empathy, unexpectedly begins sharing emotions with renowned psychologist Cha Eun Hwan. Through the mysterious connection, Yoo Ji An gradually steps outside her self-contained world and learns to understand the feelings of others.

2. Kim Myung Soo and Kang Min Ah’s Chemistry

Kim Myung Soo and Kang Min Ah are already building anticipation with their striking visuals and undeniable chemistry, giving viewers a glimpse of the compelling romance and synergy they will bring to the screen.

3. Two Lonely Hearts Learning to Heal Together

The emotional journeys of the two leads are expected to deepen viewers’ immersion in the story.

Cha Eun Hwan is a gifted psychologist who can easily understand the minds of others, yet he carries emotional scars of his own and struggles to care for his own feelings. Likewise, Yoo Ji An has spent her life hiding her true emotions while living under the constant scrutiny and expectations that come with being a top celebrity.

Although they appear to have perfect lives on the surface, “Love in Sync” will warmly depict Cha Eun Hwan and Yoo Ji An as they uncover each other’s hidden wounds, heal together, and grow through their extraordinary connection.

“Love in Sync” will premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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