Watch: CLOSE YOUR EYES, AHOF, idntt, And FLARE U Hunt For Hidden Imposters In Chaotic “IDOL SCHOOL CAMP” Teaser

The upcoming variety show “IDOL SCHOOL CAMP” has unveiled its main teaser!

Bringing together 24 idols from four rookie boy groups—CLOSE YOUR EYES, AHOF, idntt, and FLARE U—“IDOL SCHOOL CAMP” follows the stars as they bond through a fun-filled camp.

The newly released teaser kicks off with MCs Boom and Jonathan revealing that hidden among the contestants are secret “Monandol” (Imposters) whose mission is to make sure their own teams don’t win the games.

CLOSE YOUR EYES’ Jang Yeojun immediately points the finger at fellow member Kim Sungmin, joking, “He’s a weird kid, so he’s automatically suspicious!” Boom bursts into laughter and replies, “You can’t accuse someone just because they’re weird!”

Meanwhile, AHOF’s Cha Woongki grows suspicious of teammate JL after the Filipino member instantly understands what “Monandol” means.

As the games get underway, accusations fly left and right, with the list of Monandol suspects growing longer by the minute. However, some members come to each other’s defense, hilariously insisting, “He’s just naturally bad at games!”

Check out the fun teaser below!

“IDOL SCHOOL CAMP” premieres on MBC M on July 8 at 7 p.m. KST and will be released on YouTube on July 10 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the FLARE U members on “BOYS II PLANET” below:

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