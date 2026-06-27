tripleS's Agency Shares Update On YuBin's Health After She Faints On Stage

MODHAUS has released a statement on tripleS’s YuBin’s health.

On June 26, YuBin lost consciousness at the 2026 MyK FESTA Live K-Pop concert and was carried off stage after collapsing.

After the event, MODHAUS shared the following update in English:

Hello, this is MODHAUS. During the ending of the 2026 MyK FESTA – MyK LIVE performance today, tripleS member YuBin suddenly collapsed due to a temporary decline in her condition. She was immediately taken to the medical center, where she received treatment from medical staff. Following their recommendation, she is currently resting and focusing on her recovery. We sincerely apologize for causing concern to our fans due to this unexpected situation. Our company places the highest priority on our artist’s health and will continue to closely monitor YuBin’s condition while providing her with sufficient rest and support for a full recovery. Once again, we sincerely apologize to WAV [tripleS’s fandom] for causing worry, and we kindly ask for your understanding and warm support. Thank you.

Get well soon, YuBin!