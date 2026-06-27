'Agent Kim Reactivated' Premieres To Highest Ratings Of Any Miniseries In 2026

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” is off to the strongest start of any miniseries this year!

On June 26, the new action revenge drama starring So Ji Sub kicked off on the highest premiere ratings of any miniseries in 2026. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 9.5 percent, making it the most-watched miniseries to air this entire week.

Meanwhile, MBC’s “Fifties Professionals,” which has just one episode left to go, achieved its highest viewership ratings yet ahead of its series finale. The penultimate episode of the drama jumped to an average nationwide rating of 6.0 percent, marking a new personal record for the show.

Watch full episodes of “Fifties Professionals” with subtitles on Viki below:

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