ATEEZ Tops iTunes Charts Across The Globe With 'BAD' And 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5'

ATEEZ has entered another “GOLDEN” era!

On June 26 at 1 p.m. KST, ATEEZ made their highly-anticipated comeback with their new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” and its catchy title track “BAD.” Immediately upon their release, both the mini album and the song shot to the top of iTunes charts in various countries around the world.

By the morning of June 27 KST, “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 26 different regions, including Argentina, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Finland, Germany, Guatemala, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Malta, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, in addition to topping Bugs’ realtime chart in Korea, “BAD” had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least eight different regions abroad.

Congratulations to ATEEZ!

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