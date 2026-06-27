Lee Jun Young Unexpectedly Stands By Jeon Hye Jin's Side In 'Reborn Rookie'

Is Lee Jun Young switching sides on “Reborn Rookie”?

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” is a drama that tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choiseong Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Spoilers

Previously on “Reborn Rookie,” Hwang Jun Hyun (now Kang Yong Ho in spirit) shook things up at Choiseong Group by suddenly turning Kang Bang Geul (Lee Ju Myoung), who had been left out of the succession battle, into a contender for the heir to the throne. By transforming into a “kingmaker,” Hwang Jun Hyun got in the way of Kang Jae Gyeong (Jeon Hye Jin)’s unchecked rise to the top of the company.

However, in newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Hwang Jun Hyun is unexpectedly seen standing at Kang Jae Gyeong’s side during her inauguration as chairwoman. As newly appointed chairwoman Kang Jae Gyeong takes the podium with a confident expression, Hwang Jun Hyun wears a stern expression by her side.

The sight of Hwang Jun Hyun right next to Kang Jae Gyeong during this crucial moment—seemingly indicating that he is one of the closest members of her inner circle—raises the question of why he is by her side instead of Kang Bang Geul’s. Is he now genuinely supporting Kang Jae Gyeong, or is this all part of his grand scheme?

To find out how Hwang Jun Hyun will navigate the changing power dynamic at Choiseong Group, tune in to the next episode of “Reborn Rookie” on June 27 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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