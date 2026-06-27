So Ji Sub Retrieves A Mysterious Briefcase From His Past In 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” has shared a glimpse of its second episode!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is a new action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

On June 26, the drama got off to a strong start, with its first episode earning the highest premiere ratings of any miniseries in 2026.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Manager Kim prepares to track down his missing daughter by retrieving a mysterious “007 briefcase” that he had kept hidden. Wearing a black suit and black gloves, Manager Kim arrives alone in a deserted alley in front of a house with his briefcase in tow.

As soon as the door opens, Manager Kim skillfully subdues a group of people in an instant, launching a ruthless attack with his precise strikes and nimble movements. With his dormant fighting instincts reawakened, it remains to be seen how far this devoted father pushed to the brink of desperation will go.

“In this scene, So Ji Sub portrayed the desperation of a father who is determined to find his daughter through cold charisma and explosive action,” said the drama’s production team. “Please keep an eye on what moves this father will make as he unleashes the reawakened instincts he had kept hidden, along with what sort of ripple effect his actions will cause.”

The next episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” will air on June 27 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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And check out his film “Alienoid” below:

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