Watch: ATEEZ Is Precise And Powerful In Impressive Dance Practice Video For 'BAD'

ATEEZ’s moves are as “BAD” as it gets in their latest dance practice video!

On June 27, ATEEZ released the “FIX version” of their dance practice video for “BAD,” the catchy title track of their new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5.”

The new video offers a full view of all eight members’ razor-sharp moves and flawless synchronization throughout the intense choreography for the song, in addition to all the different formations they create together with their backup dancers.

Check out ATEEZ’s new dance practice video for “BAD” below!