Jang Ki Ha And Yoon Ga Yi Confirmed To Be Dating

It’s official: Jang Ki Ha and Yoon Ga Yi are in a relationship!

On June 27, both stars’ agencies officially confirmed reports that they were dating.

Jang Ki Ha’s agency DooRooDooRoo Artist Company stated, “The two of them are seeing one another with positive feelings,” while Yoon Ga Yi’s agency OUI Entertainment similarly confirmed, “It’s true that the two of them are dating.”

The couple first met in 2023 when Jang Ki Ha hosted an episode of “SNL Korea” Season 4, where Yoon Ga Yi was a member of the cast. They are since said to have grown closer through shared interests like music and film before eventually developing a romantic relationship.

Jang Ki Ha first debuted as a singer in 2003 and rose to fame through his band Kiha & The Faces before later going solo and also pursuing acting. Yoon Ga Yi, who is 18 years his junior, debuted as as an actress in 2019 and most recently appeared in the hit drama “The Art of Sarah.”

Congratulations to the couple!

Watch Yoon Ga Yi in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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Or check out her drama “Love Scout” below:

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