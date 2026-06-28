'Agent Kim Reactivated' Ratings Break 15 Percent In 2 Episodes, Making It Fastest Drama In 5 Years To Do So

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” is gaining steam at breakneck speed!

After kicking off on the highest premiere ratings of any miniseries in 2026, the new revenge drama starring So Ji Sub continued to soar to new heights with its second episode, which was the most-watched show of any kind to air on June 27.

According to Nielsen Korea, “Agent Kim Reactivated” jumped to an average nationwide rating of 15.7 percent for its second episode, breaking the record for the highest ratings achieved by any SBS drama in 2026.

“Agent Kim Reactivated” has also become the fastest drama on any channel to surpass 15 percent in viewership ratings since “The Penthouse 3” five years ago.

Additionally, “Agent Kim Reactivated” was the most-watched program of the entire week among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned an average rating of 5.8 percent.

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals,” which airs in the same time slot, ended on an average nationwide rating of 5.0 percent for its series finale.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” earned its highest ratings to date for a Saturday (when its ratings have generally been lower compared to Sundays). The latest episode of the hit drama scored an average nationwide rating of 10.4 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” scored an average nationwide rating of 14.4 percent for the night.

Binge-watch all of “Fifties Professionals” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Reborn Rookie” below!

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